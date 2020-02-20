Gregory Robinson, NFL Free Agent Offensive Lineman, Arrested On Marijuana Possession Charge

Gregory Robinson, an NFL free agent who finished his second season as an offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, was arrested at the Mexcian border after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 157 pounds of marijuana in his rental car, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, along with free agent wide receiver Jaquan Bray, 26, was charged in a federal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession intent to distribute. If convicted, they could both face 20 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Justice Department officials.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson, Bray and an unidentified third person were en route from Los Angeles to Louisiana along Interstate 10 when they crossed a checkpoint near Sierra Blanca, Texas, about 83 miles southeast of El Paso. A drug sniffing dog detected the scent of marijuana and when the vehicle was inspected, U.S. Border Patrol agents found roughly 157 pounds of the plant stashed in duffle bags in the rear.

The criminal complaint affidavit says Robinson rented the vehicle in L.A. and arranged for an unidentified third person, who was allegedly an Uber driver, to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When they reached the El Paso area, Robinson told Bray to start driving and when they got to the checkpoint, he told the third person that he would pay them to claim the marijuana.

The individual refused and said if they had known there were drugs in the vehicle they never would have made the trip.

Robinson was drafted second overall in 2014 by the St. Louis Rams, later playing a season with the Detroit Lions. He signed with the Browns in 2018, but was inconsistent while starting 14 games last season for the team, which went a disappointing 6-10 on the season.

The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives that they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Bray played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts until he went on injured reserve in 2017 and was released on an injury settlement. He later signed contracts with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texan but was released. He went to the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes last year and had 58 receptions for 818 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 14.1 yards per catch, according to the league.