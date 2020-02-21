ReclaimYourVote: How Black Youth Can Do Its Part In Bringing About Political Change

It’s long been stereotyped that Millennials and Generation Z are apathetic and will not show up at the polls, even though combined they are by far the biggest voting block. At META:2020 in Los Angeles, artists, entertainers and politicians discussed how important it is for Black and Brown youth to mobilize this election.

BET announced the #ReclaimYourVote initiative at the event, which in partnership with the National Urban League and national organizations committed to harnessing Black collective power and increasing Black participation in the 2020 Census and 2020 Election.

During the Galvanizing the Youth Vote panel, author and former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, in conversation with multimedia reporter Felice León, spoke about how powerful the youth vote can be.

Welteroth talked about the importance of “reaching young voters where they are” and taking risks based on instinct and informal research.

While she was leading the publication, they closed the gap between the audience they wanted to reach and the stories they were telling. They decided to “throw out the formulas and reflect the conversations that were happening now on Tumblr.”

“There’s a myth that young people and young people of color are not worth reaching… I believe young people think that they are going to be the change that they want to see.” Welteroth said about the false narrative about youth vote.

During a panel featuring Welteroth, Skai Jackson, Tiffany D. Loftin, and Dominik Whitehead, and moderated by Felice León, Jackson, who turns 18 in April, spoke about motivating her friends to vote.

“We are such a big voice in general,” she said. “It’s really important for me to encourage my young Black folks to vote.”

From a young age she’s been very outspoken and talked about using her platform to engage others -- encouraging them to go beyond just celebrating a candidate on social media, but going to the polls. “It shouldn’t be just on social media, but it should you going [to the polls],” said Jackson. “Change can actually happen but we actually have to do the work.”

Dominik Whitehead, a political action representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), stressed the importance of holding candidates and voters accountable.

“We need resources on the ground and in the community, not just building infrastructure for November, but for the future, and to hold folks accountable,” he said. “It’s not about choosing the lesser of two evils, it’s about engaging people in policy. You are the owner of your own power, not the candidate.”

“The responsibility is on all of us to have these conversations with our communities,” said Welteroth. “All of us know someone in our family who does not vote. Shaming people to the polls does not work.”

Tiffany Loftin, Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, encouraged the live audience to text one friend of family member in that moment, walking them through exactly what to say.

“Don’t be afraid to have these conversations. This is what we’re here for,” said Loftin. “It’s not enough to just post on social media.”

Lodtin also spoke about her desire to put an end to the Electoral College and update the primary process.

Whitehead agreed. “Election day should be a holiday. We should be able to vote more than one day and that should be adopted across the country,” he said, adding that this simple change would help Black voters feel more empowered and in control of their destiny.