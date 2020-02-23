Elizabeth Warren Releases Plan On Legalizing Marijuana

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a plan for everything, and that includes letting people get high in peace. The Democratic candidate for president just rolled out her marijuana plan, and in it, she would reduce federal funding to states that refuse to legalize weed and prevent “Big Tobacco” from dominating the growing industry.

Sunday (February 23), the presidential hopeful laid out her plan during a speech in Denver. She’s vowing to have her administration made up with legalization supporters and make dramatic changes to federal drug policies and protect state-legal marijuana markets.

Warren has previously co-sponsored numerous cannabis bills such as the STATES Act and the Marijuana Justice Act and proposes regulations that would “preserve market access and competition.”

Her plan, which would not include seeking to enact cannabis legalization across the country on day one, would aid those who have been convicted but want to work in the legal marijuana industry. According to the released plan, it would include $500 million in funds annually to restore “damage done to communities that have been unjustly targeted by marijuana enforcement.”

“Even as the federal government has held fast to its outdated marijuana policy, states have led the charge in adopting thoughtful, evidenced-based marijuana policy,” the six-page plan reads. “And what have we learned in the eight years since the first states legalized marijuana? Legalization works.”

After her speech, Warren tweeted out the plan with the caption, “I've got a plan to legalize marijuana, rebuild communities devastated by failed anti-marijuana policies, and ensure that those communities are equally able to participate in the budding cannabis industry. Here’s how we’ll do it.”

Read Elizabeth Warren’s marijuana plan below.