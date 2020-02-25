DC Sniper Wants Supreme Court To Dismiss Appeal

A new Virginia law ending life-without-parole sentencing for juveniles might result in the infamous DC sniper receiving an early release.

Lee Boyd Malvo was only 17 years old in 2002 when he and John Allen Muhammad terrorized the nation’s capital, randomly killing 10 people and injuring three throughout the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas.

Muhammed was executed for the crimes in 2009, and Malvo, being a juvenile at the time, received life-without-parole sentences in Maryland and Virginia.

However, according to ABC News, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the new parole law on Monday (Feb. 24), allowing those who have been sentenced to life as a juvenile and have served at least 20 years in prison, to be considered for early release. According to the Sentencing Project, there are some 2,100 Americans currently serving life without parole sentences for crimes committed when they were juveniles.

"The new law means that Mr. Malvo -- and other juvenile offenders serving life in Virginia -- will be eligible to be considered for parole after serving 20 years," said Danielle Spinelli, Malvo’s attorney, in an email to ABC News.

Now at 35, Malvo is dismissing his Supreme Court appeal in light of the new legislation. Malvo and his attorney signed a letter to the Court, stating that he will retain his sentences.

Moving forward, Malvo will be eligible for parole consideration in Virginia in 2022. The Maryland sentences, however, are unaffected.