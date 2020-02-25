Louisiana Judge Apologizes For Racial Slurs in Text Messages

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Louisiana judge is now issuing an apology after she used racial slurs in an angry text message exchange related to an extramarital affair.
Jessie LeBlanc, Louisiana’s district court judge sat down with WAFB on Sunday (February 23) admitting that she used said the n-word to attack a Black sheriff’s deputy and Black law clerk that worked in her district.
“I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse,” LeBlanc said.
When asked if she had used the derogatory slur before, LeBlanc continuously repeated that she had not. “This was in a moment of a heated exchange that was private between Bruce and I that I never dreamed of would have come out to the public.”
LeBlanc reportedly admitted that she had an affair with Bruce Prejean, a former Assumption Parish Chief Deputy.
In response to the controversy, the Baton Rouge NAACP chapter wants the judge to be removed from the bench. “This is about creating a fair and impartial system,” says the chapter President Eugene Collins, who has also called for demonstrations if LeBlanc doesn’t step down.
Judge LeBlanc’s term is set to end in December of 2020 but she has announced that she will run for another term.
“I know in my heart that I have done my job to the very best of my ability,” she said.
