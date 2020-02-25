Louisiana Judge Apologizes For Racial Slurs in Text Messages

A Louisiana judge is now issuing an apology after she used racial slurs in an angry text message exchange related to an extramarital affair.

Jessie LeBlanc, Louisiana’s district court judge sat down with WAFB on Sunday (February 23) admitting that she used said the n-word to attack a Black sheriff’s deputy and Black law clerk that worked in her district.

“I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse,” LeBlanc said.