Middle School Yearbook Signed With Kobe Bryant Message, “How bout those Lakers,” Heads to Auction

Fans of Kobe Bryant can now buy a yearbook signed by the late NBA star when he was in 8th grade.

In 1992, Kobe attended Bala Cynwyd Middle School where he played on the basketball team. The then 13-year-old is seen in the team photograph wearing, of course, his iconic #24 jersey.

But what’s pretty amazing is the message Kobe left in his friend’s yearbook.

About four years before he would join the Los Angeles Lakers and start his legendary career, he wrote, "In a few years you will probably be dunking on me. NOT!! - How bout those Lakers, Your friend, Kobe Bryant #24."

Looks like Kobe was always backing the purple and gold.

Now, the autographed yearbook is on sale with Iconic Auctions, kicking off with a minimum bid of $2,500. The yearbook currently has a bid for over $4,000 and is expected to reach over $20K.

Bidding closes Saturday (Feb. 29).