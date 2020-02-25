Nike Honors Kobe Bryant With Iconic Tribute On The Day Of His Memorial

Just shy of two minutes, the video played on the word “forever,” remembering the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate. “Philly Kid Forever. Reggiano Forever. Lower Merion Forever. Laker Forever,” it started off.

At the start of the public service memorial honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna , Nike released a heartwarming tribute.

Bryant first signed a deal with Nike in 2003. His partnership with the brand grew to produce Kobe shoes and athletic wear.

Days after his unfortunate passing in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others, the idea to purchase Mamba Mentality gear in bulk was on everyone’s mind, it is officially sold out on the retailer’s website. It was first reported that Nike pulled all of their Kobe merch from its sites but it was soon to be announced that his items had swiftly sold out.

A Kobe sneaker launch was reportedly in the works to drop on (February 7th) but Nike is trying to evaluate how the company will proceed with the selling of the late player’s signature merchandise.

The NBA Store was in short supply of the Black Mamba jersey the Monday following Bryant’s death, and they soon sold out as well.

Resale sites like StockX are still selling Kobe sneakers at escalated prices with some bids reportedly exceeding $1,000.

Nike’s powerful “Mamba Forever” tribute highlights Bryant's achievements including his time spent playing for his high school basketball team Lower Merion, his record wins and NBA rings with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oscar Win, and lasting legacy.

Instead an official statement titled, “In Memory: Kobe Bryant,” appears on the screen reading: