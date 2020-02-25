University Of Oklahoma Professor Uses The N-Word...Again

For the second time in two weeks, a professor from the University of Oklahoma has used the n-word.

During a class discussion, an OU history professor read a historical document, using the racial slur multiple times after giving students a “trigger warning,” the university explained in a letter to the school community.

Although the professor has not been identified, the university’s interim president, Joseph Harroz, Jr., released a statement following the incident.

“While she could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise,” said Harroz. “For students in the class, as well as members of our community, this was another painful experience. It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power.”

This comes soon after another University of Oklahoma professor issued an apology for telling his students that saying “OK, boomer” is just as offensive as calling someone “n***er.”

OU Student Government Association President Justin Norris also released a statement saying the incident was uncomfortable and traumatizing for several students.

“My peers of color, I know you are tired. I am tired,” said Norris. “We cannot hope to progress without addressing the growing dilemma. That being said, I firmly believe it will take our entire university working as one to bring our university into a new era.”

As many Black students of the university share their frustration, Harroz wrote that the school will “quickly employ culturally restorative justice practices.”

As a result of these incidents, university faculty, staff, and administration are reportedly now required to go through a diversity, equity, and inclusion training, and the school will release details about an incident response protocol that they are developing moving forward.