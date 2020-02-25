University Of Oklahoma Professor Uses The N-Word...Again

NORMAN, OK- MARCH 11: Students walk on campus between clases at the University of Oklahoma on March 11, 2015 in Norman, Oklahoma. Video showing Sigma Alpha Epsilon members singing a racist chant while traveling on a tour bus went viral after being uploaded to the internet. SAE's national chapter has since suspended the students involved and the University of Oklahoma President David Boren has terminated the fraternity's affiliation with the school. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

University Of Oklahoma Professor Uses The N-Word...Again

This is the second incident in the last two weeks.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

For the second time in two weeks, a professor from the University of Oklahoma has used the n-word.

During a class discussion, an OU history professor read a historical document, using the racial slur multiple times after giving students a “trigger warning,” the university explained in a letter to the school community.

Although the professor has not been identified, the university’s interim president, Joseph Harroz, Jr., released a statement following the incident. 

“While she could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise,” said Harroz. “For students in the class, as well as members of our community, this was another painful experience. It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power.”

This comes soon after another University of Oklahoma professor issued an apology for telling his students that saying “OK, boomer” is just as offensive as calling someone “n***er.”

RELATED: Professor In Trouble After Claiming ‘OK, Boomer’ As Offensive As N-Word

OU Student Government Association President Justin Norris also  released a statement saying the incident was uncomfortable and traumatizing for several students.

“My peers of color, I know you are tired. I am tired,” said Norris. “We cannot hope to progress without addressing the growing dilemma. That being said, I firmly believe it will take our entire university working as one to bring our university into a new era.”

As many Black students of the university share their frustration, Harroz wrote that the school will “quickly employ culturally restorative justice practices.”

As a result of these incidents, university faculty, staff, and administration are reportedly now required to go through a diversity, equity, and inclusion training, and the school will release details about an incident response protocol that they are developing moving forward.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news