Jersey Kobe Bryant Wore During First All-Star Season To Be Auctioned Off

On Thursday (February 27), Nate D. Sanders Auctions will host an auction featuring memorabilia from Kobe Bryant and one of the prized items up for bidding will be a the jersey he wore during his first All-Star game during the 1998-1999 season.

The jersey will open at a $20,000 minimum with other items also slated to hit the block, including a game-worn shirt from the same season, three basketballs signed by the Lakers legend, as well as trading cards signed by Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“The tragic death of Kobe Bryant has devastated the city," Sanders said Tuesday in a statement. "People continue to grieve and mourn the loss of the most popular player to wear the Purple and Gold. This is an opportunity for fans to remember their hero by owning memorabilia from his remarkable career."

Ten percent of the profits made from the auction will go toward one of Kobe’s favorite nonprofits – After-School All-Stars, which has served 90,000 kids in 13 states from lower-income families.

Kobe, his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter ride to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

On Monday, a memorial service was held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center in honor of Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

To see everything being auctioned, click here.