Jussie Speaks Out After Being Re-Charged With Hate Crime Hoax

After being re-charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a hate crime attack on himself, Jussie Smollett is still maintaining his innocence after his court hearing on Monday (February 24).

The former Empire actor denied all charges and again pleaded not guilty.

When approached by news crews on Tuesday (February 25), Smollett told reporters that he is willing to ‘fight or die’ in an effort to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

“The truth is the best defense. The truth which they know nothing about,” he said to the Daily Mail.

He later added, “It is definitely frustrating but you just gotta … fight or die at this point. I don’t claim to be innocent, I am innocent.”

A motion to the circuit court has been submitted on behalf of Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, to dismiss the case based on a double-jeopardy challenge, as reported by The Daily Mail. She claims that Smollett has already suffered in the original case when he forfeited his initial $10,000 bond.

The actor first told police that he was attacked by two masked men near his Chicago home on January 29, 2019. Smollett claimed that he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack where he was then beaten and had a noose looped around his neck.

Smollett is scheduled to return to court on March 18.