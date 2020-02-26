Reporter Justin Hinton Has Hilarious Moment With Facebook Filters On Air

Justin Hinton is a local reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina, but his life is about to change after making a slight mistake that has made him now a member of the viral video hall of fame.



On February 20, the WLOS ABC 13 anchor was reporting on snow in the area when Facebook filters started to take over his face, everything from a wizard to big eyes popped up during the newscast. The 31-year-old Emmy winner said he had no idea what was happening during the broadcast and can be heard saying after his segment, “Wait, Misty, did I have a weird face? Oh, there are special effects on the phone.”



Hinton explained the incident on his own Facebook page, writing, “Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away.”



He continued, “I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces. My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go. If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”

We’re here for it and encourage you to watch the hilarious video below: