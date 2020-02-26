Trump Opening Community Centers In 'High-Traffic Areas' So Black Voters Can Learn About His 'Agenda'

President Trump’s administration claims to be courting the Black vote. His campaign is reportedly opening “community centers” in swing states.

NBC News reports that today it was announced the re-election campaign "is planning to open 15 community centers in critical battleground states next month aimed at boosting African-American support heading into the 2020 election." The community center will be in “high-traffic areas” where "Black voters can walk in and learn about the president’s agenda."



Related: Donald Trump Left Dazed, Confused Over Why Black People Aren’t Voting For Him

His son-in-law Jared Kushner said in a statement, “Last time it was ‘what the hell do you have to lose?’ Now, we’re going to show them what they’ve gained from President Trump and what more they could gain if they get more four years.”

Senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson, who reportedly knew Trump used the N-word in October of 2016, according to Omarosa Manigault Newman, said, “Republicans haven’t even gone in to deliver their message. Now we have a Republican who is actually going to the community to deliver the message and ask for the vote. It’s the same concept as being asleep for so long to the truth and now you are awake.”

The so-called community centers will be in Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

Trump is polling terribly with Black voters. An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll reports 14 percent of Black voters have a favorable view of Trump. A Hill-Harris X poll reported 85 percent of Vlack voters would back the Democrat over Trump and a survey from BlackPAC fund said 77 percent of African Americans view Trump as racist.