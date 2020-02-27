Western Michigan University’s Predominately White Choir Criticized For Singing Negro Spirituals

A video of a choir performance is going viral and sparking lots of conversation around Western Michigan University.

WMU’s voice faculty and student ensembles performed a choral of negro spirituals they titled “Spirituals: From Ship to Shore” at the Dalton Center Recital Hall on February 19. The problem is the majority of the choir’s members are white.

It was a part of the school’s Live and Interactive series presented by the Donald P. Bullock Music Performance Institute and highlighted special guest artist John Wesley Wright.

The mission of the Bullock Performance Institute, according to WMU’s website, is to "add to the already rich cultural life of Kalamazoo by creating opportunities to develop closer personal and artistic ties between audience and performer."

The university says Wright is "Known for his artistic and soulful interpretations of music from Baroque to Broadway" and that The Journey of African-American Song is "a participatory experience designed to foster the development of community using African-American song traditions."

That said, not everyone is buying it. Shaylee Faught, a fourth year student at WMU, attended the concert and was “very disappointed.” She subsequently took to her Instagram an email she sent to the dean of her school. Faught also posted numerous videos on Twittter of the performance and wrote, "So apparently Western Michigan University thinks it's ok for white peoples to sing negro spirituals while the instructor talking about 'these songs don't belong to one race.' They sure as hell do."