Public Enemy Scheduled To Perform At Bernie Sanders Rally

They say that politics makes for strange bedfellows and there is perhaps nothing more strange than the connection between presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and iconic hip hop group, Public Enemy.

And yet, in actuality, it makes a lot of sense as the Sanders campaign announced on Wednesday (Feb. 26) that Public Enemy Radio will perform at Sanders’ rally on Monday, March 1 in Los Angeles. Also featured at the event will be comedian Sarah Silverman and 94-year old actor Dick Van Dyke.

The Sanders camp released a special poster detailing the event.