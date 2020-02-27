Public Enemy Scheduled To Perform At Bernie Sanders Rally

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
They say that politics makes for strange bedfellows and there is perhaps nothing more strange than the connection between presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and iconic hip hop group, Public Enemy.
And yet, in actuality, it makes a lot of sense as the Sanders campaign announced on Wednesday (Feb. 26) that Public Enemy Radio will perform at Sanders’ rally on Monday, March 1 in Los Angeles. Also featured at the event will be comedian Sarah Silverman and 94-year old actor Dick Van Dyke.
The Sanders camp released a special poster detailing the event.
Sanders’ rally is set just two days before Super Tuesday (March 3) when a number of states will hold their primary elections. There’s no word yet on what Public Enemy will perform, but they recently shared Sanders’ poster saying, “The time is now! FIGHT THE POWER!”
The group has a history of putting an ant-establishment commentary on politics and an unapologetic reverence of the African American community in their music, which actually makes sense since it’s in alignment with Sanders’ political ideologies.
The rally will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. PT ahead of a 5 p.m. start. Full details of the event can be found here.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images, Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS