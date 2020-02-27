Wrongfully Convicted Kansas Man Lamonte McIntyre To Receive $1.5 Million After Serving 23 Years

At only 17 years old, Lamonte McIntyre was accused of murdering Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with no physical evidence being presented during his 1994 trial. According to his lawyers, a reexamination of the case discovered that lead detective, Roger Golubski had been threatening witnesses to build his case.



Now retired, Golubski never faced misconduct charges, but after serving 23 years in prison for that double murder that he did not committ, McIntyre will receive $1.5 million from the state of Kansas for this wrongful conviction.



Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on Monday, "In this case, our office worked diligently to obtain and review all available evidence, including evidence identified but not provided in the earlier judicial proceedings. We were ultimately able to resolve all issues, satisfy all of the statute's requirements, and agree to this outcome so Mr. McIntyre can receive the benefits to which he is entitled by law because of his mistaken conviction."



Related: 3 Baltimore Men Exonerated After 36 Years Behind Bars For Wrongful Murder Conviction



McIntyre has been an exonerated and free man since October of 2017. Originally, he could not sue because Kansas was one of 18 states required to pay nothing to its citizens who are wrongfully convicted and serve prison time. However, the mistaken-conviction statute was passed in 2018 allowing McIntyre to file his lawsuit in October of that year.

In his testimony, McIntyre said, "The state of Kansas can't give me back the 23 years it took from me. But it can pass this compensation law c"

CNN.com reports, McIntyre was also “awarded access to the state health care benefits program for two years, counseling and a tuition waiver for post-secondary education. Records of his conviction, arrest and any DNA profile record information were ordered to be expunged.”



Since being released, McIntyre has co-founded the nonprofit Miracle of Innocence, which helps others who are wrongfully convicted. He’s also the co-owner and instructor at Headlines Barber Academy in Kansas City.