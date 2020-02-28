Ahead Of The South Carolina Primary, Black Women Make Their Needs Known

A Sunday afternoon brunch in Charleston, South Carolina gave a room full of Black women a chance to take a much needed reprieve from discussions about each of the Democratic candidates and instead focus on the issues that should drive their voting decisions. With the South Carolina Democratic Primary right around the corner, these women know exactly how much is at stake.

Higher Heights, a nationwide organization that advocates political empowerment for Black women, sponsored the latest in its #Blackwomenvote Live series last Sunday (February 23.) It was an important discussion because nearly two-thirds of the state’s Democratic electorate is African American and more than 50 percent of those are expected to provide those votes are Black women.

RELATED: Black Men ‘Chop It Up’ In Charleston, And Get Specific About Themselves And Their Needs

But for this particular conversation, the candidates took a backseat to the issues that are top of mind for these women like health care. Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mignon Clyburn, daughter of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, said there has been a “strong disconnect” when it comes to healthcare disparities and Black women.

“We take care of everybody else, but we’re neglected,” she said, which also connects with earning potential. “Too many African American women are not making a livable wage. All these things contribute to mental and physical outcomes and many cannot afford the basics. That is very real and people want answers.”

RELATED: Jaime Harrison Is Running To Unseat Lindsey Graham And Change The Face Of Southern Politics