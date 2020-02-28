Ahead Of The South Carolina Primary, Black Women Make Their Needs Known

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Sunday afternoon brunch in Charleston, South Carolina gave a room full of Black women a chance to take a much needed reprieve from discussions about each of the Democratic candidates and instead focus on the issues that should drive their voting decisions. With the South Carolina Democratic Primary right around the corner, these women know exactly how much is at stake.
Higher Heights, a nationwide organization that advocates political empowerment for Black women, sponsored the latest in its #Blackwomenvote Live series last Sunday (February 23.) It was an important discussion because nearly two-thirds of the state’s Democratic electorate is African American and more than 50 percent of those are expected to provide those votes are Black women.
But for this particular conversation, the candidates took a backseat to the issues that are top of mind for these women like health care. Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mignon Clyburn, daughter of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, said there has been a “strong disconnect” when it comes to healthcare disparities and Black women.
“We take care of everybody else, but we’re neglected,” she said, which also connects with earning potential. “Too many African American women are not making a livable wage. All these things contribute to mental and physical outcomes and many cannot afford the basics. That is very real and people want answers.”
In truth, economic opportunity for Black women in the state has been a challenge. The poverty level is about 15 percent and Blacks have the lowest median household income at about $31,000 per annum. At least 213,000 women live at or below the poverty level in South Carolina. When it comes to education, only about 53,000 of a population of 685,000 Black women are college graduates, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Still, Black women remain crucial to the South Carolina vote, and these politicians and activists want them to be mobilized and ready to vote their interests.
“African American women have been trendsetting for decades, but that’s just now being noticed,” said Krystle Matthews, a member of the South Carolina state house, who represents Berkeley and Charleston Counties, two of the most populous. Matthews, a single mother of five who works full time for Boeing as an engineering planner, supports Sen. Bernie Sanders. She understands the sacrifice that Black women make and feels that Sanders will take that into consideration.
“We’ve always been involved, but we’re learning how to cultivate and harness our power.”
The underlying theme of the brunch was as Black women in South Carolina goes, so does all of Black South Carolina. If things can improve for them, they can improve for the entire community statewide, but for that to happen, public officials, including President Donald Trump, must engage with the residents here. It’s the only way to ensure their vote.
“We are looking for return on voters’ investment,” said Glynda C. Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America. “We’ve heard the issues that are attached to our pocketbooks, but we also want thriving, educated and safe communities.
“In this election cycle,” she continued. “There are more candidates with various ideas and you’re dealing with Black women, who are not a monolithic voting bloc. There are divisive issues and we’re frustrated by the political process, but we’ll be informed voters and we’ll organize our houses, our Black sororities, our church groups, but in a methodical way that connects.”
Madison J. Gray is BET.com’s senior editor reporting from the ground in South Carolina.
Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
