‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Urges Democratic Candidates To Consider Michelle Obama For VP

The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, thinks the force will be with Michelle Obama if she’s on the Democratic ticket this fall.
The actor tweeted on Wednesday, “I hope whoever becomes the Democratic presidential nominee will consider @MichelleObama as their running mate.#DreamTeam2020.”
While many commenters were supportive of the sentiment, the former First Lady herself has made it clear on several occasions that she has no intention of ever running for elected office.
Last year, after the filmmaker Michael Moore made news urging Mrs. Obama to jump in the race for President, she told late-night Host Jimmy Kimmel, "I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone about it because it’s not something that I’m interested in or would ever do. Ever.”
See the clip below:
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
