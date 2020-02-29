Videos Resurfaces Of Kobe Bryant Supporting Athletes Who Wouldn't Visit The White House

Former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant attends a promotional event organized by the sports brand Nike, for the inauguration of the infrastructure improvements of a local basketball playground at the Jean-Jaures sports hall "Le Quartier", in Paris on October 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Videos Resurfaces Of Kobe Bryant Supporting Athletes Who Wouldn't Visit The White House

"I think it's a whole matter of respect and standing up for what you believe in.”

Written by Paul Meara

A recently resurfaced video is reminding everyone about Kobe Bryant’s thoughts about visiting the White House just after his NBA playing days.

Twitter user @RzstProgramming posted the clip on Thursday (February 27), which shows an interview the Lakers legend gave back in October 2017, just a year after he retired.

When asked about the athletes who have skipped trips to Washington, D.C. after winning championships, Kobe said he’d decline a White House visit with Trump in the Oval Office.

"I wouldn't go, simple," he says. "I think it's a whole matter of respect and standing up for what you believe in. Now, you can agree or not disagree, and that's completely fine. I think that's the beauty of the country is being able to speak up for what you believe in. So being able to voice that opinion, you can agree with it, you can disagree with it, but I'll certainly respect your opinion. I believe all thought should be valued. So, I wouldn't go."

Trump called Bryant a hero the day of the helicopter crash, labeling it “terrible news.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

 

