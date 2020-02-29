Videos Resurfaces Of Kobe Bryant Supporting Athletes Who Wouldn't Visit The White House

A recently resurfaced video is reminding everyone about Kobe Bryant’s thoughts about visiting the White House just after his NBA playing days.

Twitter user @RzstProgramming posted the clip on Thursday (February 27), which shows an interview the Lakers legend gave back in October 2017, just a year after he retired.

When asked about the athletes who have skipped trips to Washington, D.C. after winning championships, Kobe said he’d decline a White House visit with Trump in the Oval Office.

"I wouldn't go, simple," he says. "I think it's a whole matter of respect and standing up for what you believe in. Now, you can agree or not disagree, and that's completely fine. I think that's the beauty of the country is being able to speak up for what you believe in. So being able to voice that opinion, you can agree with it, you can disagree with it, but I'll certainly respect your opinion. I believe all thought should be valued. So, I wouldn't go."