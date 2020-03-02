Zaya Wade Performs At Black History Month Event Cheered On By Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shown nothing but pure love for Zaya Wade ever since the NBA icon revealed on a February 11 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres that the 12-year-old identifies as a girl. He told Ellen, “Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

Now, Wade is sharing even more with an adorable video of their daughter, Zaya singing and dancing at her school.

On February 29, Wade posted a clip of Zaya performing at a Black History Month recital with her classmates.

On Instagram, Wade wrote, “J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness! That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Last Night Felt Like For Our Family.”

See the video below:

