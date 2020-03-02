Oklahoma College Recruiter Lines Up Students By Skin Color And ‘Nappiest Hair’

A college recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University has been fired after he reportedly lined up students by their skin color at Harding Charter Preparatory on Monday, February 24th.

Students from Harding Charter Preparatory Academy told KFOR-TV that the recruiter tried to implement the exercise during the gym assembly. “He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game,’” said Korey Todd, a student at Harding. “Everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.”

The high school juniors were then told to shuffle around and line up in a different order but this time by their hair texture.

“He told us nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front,” said another Harding student, Rio Brown.