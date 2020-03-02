Oklahoma College Recruiter Lines Up Students By Skin Color And ‘Nappiest Hair’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A college recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University has been fired after he reportedly lined up students by their skin color at Harding Charter Preparatory on Monday, February 24th.
Students from Harding Charter Preparatory Academy told KFOR-TV that the recruiter tried to implement the exercise during the gym assembly. “He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game,’” said Korey Todd, a student at Harding. “Everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.”
The high school juniors were then told to shuffle around and line up in a different order but this time by their hair texture.
“He told us nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front,” said another Harding student, Rio Brown.
Once teachers realized what was happening, they soon began to clear out of the gymnasium.
Soon after the incident, Oklahoma Christian University released an official statement on Friday (February 28), announcing the immediate removal of the recruiter, who has not yet been identified.
“The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma University employee,” the statement read. “OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit. Admissions staff are scheduled to visit the academy Monday to apologize to Harding students and staff on behalf of the University.”
Harding Charter’s principal, Steven Stefanick, released two statements to address the recruiting visit, the first reading, “Our community, from its inception, has valued diversity, inclusion, and a safe and supportive learning environment. We will continue to do so.”
Ranked by U.S. News & World Report in 2019, Harding Charter Prep comes in as Oklahoma’s top public high school in 2019.
