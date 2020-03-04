Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

The billionaire first entered the Democratic race last fall after he teased his potential bid.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has ended his 2020 presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice Presidenyt Joe Biden after an underwhelming performance in the Super Tuesday primaries, reports CBS News .

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden . pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75

“Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump -- because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”

After closing his campaign, Bloomberg committed to endorsing Biden.

“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States," said Bloomberg in a statement.



“I am immensely proud of the campaign we ran, the issues we raised, and the sweeping and achievable plans we proposed – including our Greenwood Initiative to right historic wrongs, fight racial inequality, and make the promise of equal opportunity real for the Black communities that have endured centuries of exploitation and discrimination. That work is fundamental to the future of our country – and to the more perfect union that each generation is called to build.

Bloomberg thanked his supporters and committed to still tackling issues.