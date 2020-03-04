Biden Staffer Symone Sanders Tackling Protestor Is All the Energy You Need At Work

It was an epic night for former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Super Tuesday (March 3), the former Vice President won nine states. However, during his speech in Los Angeles, California his speech thanking supporters was interrupted by protesters.

Unfortunately they learned the hard way not to come for Biden, especially with his wife Jill Biden and senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders standing by his side.



When sign-wielding protesters rushed the stage, Jill Biden handled the first one, grabbing the protester by the wrists and pushing her away.



And when the second protester hopped on the stage, Symone Sanders sprung into action, wrapping her arms around her and dragging her off the stage.

