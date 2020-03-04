Trevor Noah Says Joe Biden Should Do ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute At Next Democratic Debate

Comedian Trevor Noah cracked some jokes on The Daily Show during his special Super Tuesday edition, but there was some truth in them at the same time.

In discussing the results of the Democratic primaries, he clowned frontrunners, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders saying the race is between “an old man and an even older man.”

But he also noted how Biden’s sweep of the southern states that voted on Tuesday were largely bolstered by African American voters.

“Right now Black people are embracing Biden so hard, I wouldn’t be surprised if he rolls up to his next debate speech just like ‘Wakanda for–’ you know the thing,” Noah joked, mimicking the Wakanda Forever gesture.

Biden’s momentum began when he won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, which came off the endorsement of the highest-ranking Black member of congress, Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is immensely influential in the state.

From there, Biden wins began to roll through the south beginning with Virginia, then North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Then places like Minnesota, Massachusetts and Oklahoma followed suit. Finally he staged a big upset in Texas and came out the delegate leader despite wins for Sanders in Utah, Colorado, Vermont and the biggest prise, California. American Samoa went to billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

Watch The Daily Show’s special Super Tuesday episode in its entirety below: