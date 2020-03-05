Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

As of Thursday (March 5) Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign after low results in during the Super Tuesday primaries.

Warren had a disappointing outcome by not being able to place in the top three among the running candidates and did not come out victorious for her home state of Massachusetts and in Iowa where her organization was quite strong, but for various reasons she did not deliver..

Her announcement comes after former New York City Mike Bloomberg stated that he would be dropping from the race on Wednesday (March 4).

NBC reports that the senator “failed to reach the 15% threshold needed to be awarded any of the nationwide delegates.”

She trailed behind the former Vice President who won her state of Massachusetts primary.

Overall, she continued to fall behind both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the final delegate count. Warren needed to meet the mark of at least 1,991 delegates to make her Democratic presidential nomination possible, the outlet reports.

Her campaign showed promise as she hit numerous strides in her presidential efforts. Warren stood firm on supporting universal government-sponsored health care, aggressive climate change, tuition-free public college, and cancelling student loan debt. In the past few weeks, her campaign also issued plans around how to protect the people and the economy in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and her plan on how to empower farmworkers and food chain workers as well.

Warren has yet to issue a statement and has not indicated who she will endorse in the presidential race against Donald Trump.