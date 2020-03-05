Michelle Obama To Host Voter Participation Rally In Detroit

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Michelle Obama will be holding a voter participation rally in Detroit.
The non-partisan group, When We All Vote, will hold a rally March 27th, as reported by The Hill. WWAV works to increase voter participation across the country.
RELATED: Michelle Obama Launching Digital Series About College
“If we really want our voices to be heard, we need to vote in every election. Not just for president, but for every office: school board, statehouse, Senate — all of them,” she said.
The former FLOTUS will headline the event at the University of Detroit Mercy.
Fox2-Detroit reports that the doors for the initiative will open at 4 p.m. It will be free and open to local college and high school students. Teachers, group volunteers, staff and partners will have free access as well. Tickets will be required.
A contest will also be held at the rally to have a chance to meet Mrs. Obama.
“Our democracy and the country we love requires our attention, voice, and participation,” she said at the start of the launch.
RELATED: Trump Administration Rolls Back Michelle Obama’s School Lunch Initiative
According to the When We All Vote site, they are focused on closing “the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy.” They are also credited for organizing “2,500 local voter registration events across the country” and “engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting.”
Obama first launched When We All Vote in 2018.
Michigan’s primary election will be held March 10th.
(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS