Michelle Obama To Host Voter Participation Rally In Detroit

The non-partisan group, When We All Vote, will hold a rally March 27th, as reported by The Hill . WWAV works to increase voter participation across the country.

“If we really want our voices to be heard, we need to vote in every election. Not just for president, but for every office: school board, statehouse, Senate — all of them,” she said.

The former FLOTUS will headline the event at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Fox2-Detroit reports that the doors for the initiative will open at 4 p.m. It will be free and open to local college and high school students. Teachers, group volunteers, staff and partners will have free access as well. Tickets will be required.

A contest will also be held at the rally to have a chance to meet Mrs. Obama.

“Our democracy and the country we love requires our attention, voice, and participation,” she said at the start of the launch.

