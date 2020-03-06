Atlanta Students Suspended After Staging Mock Lynching

A group of students from Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, a private high school, have been suspended for staging a mock lynching in their school bathroom, Channel 2 Action News reports.

In a video obtained by the news channel, the boys are seen wrapping their faces in masks made of toilet paper. Some wrap a toilet paper noose around the neck of another boy, reported by the Philadelphia Tribune, to be an Ethiopian student, before he acts as if he’s being hanged from a support beam. Another student, reported to be Black, walked in on the incident and began recording video, which he later shared with his parents. The video then circulated among parents before it was reported to school officials.

“We had an unfortunate and reprehensible incident this week that involved a number of our students,” the school said in the statement on Thursday (March 5). “This type of behavior will not be tolerated. The students are on indefinite suspension as we do a comprehensive investigation of the situation and determine an appropriate course of action.”

Following the release of the video, administrators said they met with the student body to discuss the incident, Channel 2 reported. School leaders are working with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to develop an educational program and are scheduling former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young to speak with students.

Watch a news segment on the mock lynching below: