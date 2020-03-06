Police Say It’s Unclear If Molson Coors Shooter Was Retaliating For Racism

Police are releasing a statement regarding a possible motive in the deadly shooting at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee that claimed the lives of five people, but say it is not clear that it was a retaliation for workplace racism.

NBC News reports that electrician Anthony Ferrill, 51, reported to work one day in 2015 only to be told that a noose had been placed on his locker at the facility.

Although detectives were aware of the noose incident, they cannot conclude that it motivated Ferrill to shoot and kill Dale Hudson 60, Gennady Levshetz, 61, Jesus Valle Jr. 33, Dana Walk, 57, and Trevor Wetselaar, 33 on February 26, 2020.

Ferrill died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.