Police Say It’s Unclear If Molson Coors Shooter Was Retaliating For Racism

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Police are releasing a statement regarding a possible motive in the deadly shooting at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee that claimed the lives of five people, but say it is not clear that it was a retaliation for workplace racism.
NBC News reports that electrician Anthony Ferrill, 51, reported to work one day in 2015 only to be told that a noose had been placed on his locker at the facility.
Although detectives were aware of the noose incident, they cannot conclude that it motivated Ferrill to shoot and kill Dale Hudson 60, Gennady Levshetz, 61, Jesus Valle Jr. 33, Dana Walk, 57, and Trevor Wetselaar, 33 on February 26, 2020.
Ferrill died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“As a result of the preliminary investigation, the Milwaukee Police Department is not aware of any of the victims targeted in the mass shooting being involved in any inappropriate or racist behavior toward the suspect,” a police statement said. “Therefore, the narrative of retaliation being the suspect’s motive has not been substantiated.”
The noose was placed on Ferrill’s locker while he was not at work and he never saw it, according to the company.
“Our HR team brought it to his attention. We investigated it fully and tried to find video cameras and what we have inside the space to see if we could figure out who placed it there," said Adam Collins, Molson Coors chief communications and corporate affairs officer told Milwaukee station WTMJ.
As detectives finish their probe, the Milwaukee Police Department has urged the public to remain patient.
“It is imperative to wait for the facts of the investigation to be released rather than speculating and generating a false narrative that could negatively impact the lives of family members of the victims and of the suspect, as well as the employees of Molson Coors,” police said.
Photo Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
