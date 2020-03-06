NYPD Says Unarmed Black Man Beaten To The Ground Resisted Arrest 'In Panic'

A young Black man who was wrestled to the ground Wednesday night (March 4) by New York City police officers says he was pushed against a fence and threatened with a taser.

In a cellphone video taken of the incident that was posted to Twitter and went viral, police are seen forcefully arresting Fitzroy Gayle, 25, on a sidewalk in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn. In the footage Gayle is heard repeatedly asking an officer pressing him against the gate what he did wrong as the person taking the video tries to encourage him to stay calm. Seconds later, several cops rush at him, slamming him to the ground as he screams for help. Gayle also claims that when he was confronted by the officer, the man failed to identify himself.

“A plainclothes officer comes across the street towards me with a flashlight saying, ‘Hold on for a second for me bro,’ ” Gayle told the New York Daily News.

“He said it like just, go over there and relax. I was like, ‘Who are you?’ You’re plainclothes, so I don’t know if you’re an officer or who you are.’ I asked him what crime I committed. He was pushing me against the gate. He threatened me with a Taser.”



“They were holding me down, they were trying to knee me hard. I was trying to not get kicked in the face,” he said. “They were just kneeing me and punching, punching. They put the cuffs on me after.

“They didn’t charge me with anything. I got a desk appearance ticket for being in the park after hours. They said they were going to charge me with resisting arrest. I resisted in panic.”

But the woman who took the video said that he had every right to be in the park and that it wasn’t after hours. The woman, who identified herself only as “Velvet” spoke to BET.com on Thursday and said she took the video at 7:50 p.m.. The park, known in the neighborhood as 100% Playground, has posted hours showing it closes at 9 p.m.

“It just looked like he needed help. That’s when I pulled out my phone. It’s all I could have done,” said “Velvet,” 26.

[Editor’s Note: The video below may be disturbing for viewers to watch.]