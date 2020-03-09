Best Friends Of 17 Years Discover They Are Sisters

Latoya Wimberly and Ashley Thomas have been best friends since middle school, but the two sisters in spirit recently found out that after 17 years of friendship that they are also biological sisters.

“I almost passed out,” Wimberly, 29, told Good Morning America, recounting the moment that she found out that her biological father is also her best friend’s biological dad. “Then I immediately called Ashley.”

“The first few nights I couldn’t go to sleep,” said Thomas, 31. “I’m happy that she’s my sister but had some emotions that this guy I’ve been around this whole time I never knew he was my father.”

Thomas who was raised by her late mother and a man who she would later learn was not her biological father after she turned 15. Questions would continue to spark about the best friends’ connection after Thomas posted a photo of her Wimberly on Facebook earlier this year.

“I gave her a shout out on Facebook and my mom’s best friend said, ‘I didn’t know you were Kenneth’s daughter's best friend,” said Thomas while referring to Kenneth Wimberly, her best friend's biological father. “I called [Latoya] a few days later and told her my mom’s best friend said she knew your dad and your dad may know my mom.”

Latoya later tried to connect the dots that not only did she and her best friend look alike as kids but Thomas also did not know her biological dad.

This would eventually prompt Wimberly to ask her dad to get a DNA test. The sisters split the fee of the test in half with their father.

“That was the best $100 I ever spent,” Kenneth Wimberly to GMA. “I am happy that she’s my daughter and everyone is happy that she’s a part of the family.”