Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden’s Run For President: ‘He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office’

“ @JoeBiden won’t only win,” the New Jersey senator said in a tweet. “He’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us.”

Cory Booker , who ended his own 2020 presidential run two months ago, has endorsed his one-time campaign rival Joe Biden as the former vice president continues to gain momentum and collect endorsements.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ

Booker’s announcement was the latest of several new endorsements that have come in for Biden including another former campaign competitor, Sen. Kamala Harris , who said on Sunday that Biden “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”

. @JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa

Several other influential African-American lawmakers have stepped up to support Biden as well, including North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Missouri Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement helped carry his state for Biden, and created the momentum he needed to dominate Super Tuesday, winning 10 out of 14 states.

After those contests, both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg also dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

Booker ended his campaign in January as he was not able to qualify for the Democratic debates prior to the Iowa caucus. In a statement, Booker said Biden is building the kind of campaign that will do more than remove one guy from one office," according to CNN.

"He will lead the Democratic Party to victory in races up and down the ballot across the country this November," he continued. "Because Joe Biden understands that beating Donald Trump is the floor, it is not the ceiling."

However, Biden has not secured every major endorsement from the African-American community. Rev. Jesse Jackson announced his support of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday, CNN reported.

“The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Sen. Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path,” Jackson said in a statement.



He added that the Biden campaign had not reached out to him to seek his support, but the Sanders campaign did, “and they responded to the issues I raised," Jackson said.

