Michelle Obama Announces International Women’s Day YouTube Special

Michelle Obama went big for International Women’s Day.
The former first lady announced yesterday (March 8) that she will be stepping into the YouTube world with her upcoming special, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education.
The special, which launches March 17, will include discussions about the state of girls education around the world, a subject close to her heart. Obama will reportedly be joined by YouTube creators Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba.
According to People, Creators for Change will take viewers to Vietnam, India and Namibia, visiting programs supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance. The hosts will speak with young girls who are trying to overcome adversity to pursue their education.
“There is value and importance and absolute necessity for us to be investing in girls in the same way that we are investing in boys,” Obama says in the trailer. “This is about creating a balanced and effective society.”
Mrs. Obama shared her excitement for the project, posting a photo of the four hosts on Instagram.
“As young leaders, you guys are going to be the change agents,” she tells Koshy, Koli and Mahlaba in the trailer. “I’m going to be sitting in my wheelchair, ‘Look at them!’”
While in Vietnam, Obama was also joined by Julia Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager and Lana Condor, meeting girls benefiting from a program called Room to Read, a nonprofit designed to advance gender equality through education.
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education will be available for streaming March 17 on YouTube.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
