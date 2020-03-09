Michelle Obama Announces International Women’s Day YouTube Special

The special will be titled ‘Creators for Change on Girls’ Education.’

Michelle Obama went big for International Women’s Day.

The former first lady announced yesterday (March 8) that she will be stepping into the YouTube world with her upcoming special, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education.

The special, which launches March 17, will include discussions about the state of girls education around the world, a subject close to her heart. Obama will reportedly be joined by YouTube creators Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba.

According to People, Creators for Change will take viewers to Vietnam, India and Namibia, visiting programs supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance. The hosts will speak with young girls who are trying to overcome adversity to pursue their education.

“There is value and importance and absolute necessity for us to be investing in girls in the same way that we are investing in boys,” Obama says in the trailer. “This is about creating a balanced and effective society.”

Mrs. Obama shared her excitement for the project, posting a photo of the four hosts on Instagram. 

“As young leaders, you guys are going to be the change agents,” she tells Koshy, Koli and Mahlaba in the trailer. “I’m going to be sitting in my wheelchair, ‘Look at them!’” 

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating women all over the world—and in renewing our commitment to empowering the next generation. We started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard. That's why I'm thrilled that @LizaKoshy, @MostlySane, and @_Thembemathe visited Girls Opportunity Alliance programs around the world to see this important work in action. They’re sharing these stories, which showcase how education can transform girls’ lives and create a ripple effect for communities, in an upcoming special streaming on @YouTube Originals on March 17th. Click on the link in my bio to tune in and to empower girls around the world through education.

While in Vietnam, Obama was also joined by Julia Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager and Lana Condor, meeting girls benefiting from a program called Room to Read, a nonprofit designed to advance gender equality through education.

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education will be available for streaming March 17 on YouTube.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

