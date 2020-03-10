Inside Bloomberg’s $2 Million Initiative To Beat Trump

Just a week after dropping his bid for president, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg hatched a new plan aimed at defeating Donald Trump.

The billionaire businessman donated $2 million to support Black voter registration in eight states seen as crucial to a Democratic win in November.

The Washington Post reports Bloomberg’s donation will go to a group named Collective Future, a nonprofit section of the political action committee The Collective, which backs Black candidates. The funds will go toward the hiring of “field fellows” through community organizations in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina, according to Collective president Quentin James. Voters in South Carolina, Texas, Georgia and Alabama will also be registered through the initiative.

“Voter suppression efforts across the country have been a barely disguised effort to keep Black Americans and other Democratic-leaning voters from the polls,” Bloomberg said in a statement released Monday. “I‘ve always believed we need to make it easier for all citizens to register and vote, not harder.”

Bloomberg left the 2020 campaign trail after a poor showing on Super Tuesday in which he only had one win, American Samoa. He had spent $463 million on his bid, including $2 million on Black-targeted media.

James told the Post that the money would be directed toward partnering with local organizations including HBCUs and African-American churches in order to encourage more registration.