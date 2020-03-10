Joe Biden Projected To Win Michigan Primary, Stopping Bernie Sanders' Momentum

Joe Biden is the projected winner of the primary elections of three states on Tuesday night (March 10): Missouri, Mississippi and the all-important Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News. The hat trick leaves Biden's last standing competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders, with virtually no path to winning the Democratic party's nomination.

Biden's victory in Michigan, in particular, is a devastating defeat for Sanders, who won the state against Hillary Clinton just four years ago. The state has 125 delegates, which are proportionally divided between the viable candidates. Biden had 664 going into tonight's primary while Sen. Bernie Sanders had 573. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win on the first ballot during the upcoming convention in Milwaukee.

Despite pundits declaring his campaign on life support just a few weeks ago, following his dismal performance in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire and Nevada primaries, he Democratic Party and voters across America rallied around Biden after his strong showing in South Carolina. Biden won a majority of Super Tuesday states and his surge prompted other would-be candidates, including Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, to drop out of the race and endorse him. Biden's momentum is largely credited to Black voters, and now the former Vice President has earned the endorsements of Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.