Strip Club Megachain Joining the Coronavirus Battle

The coronavirus isn’t going to stop the show for strip clubs in Florida and Las Vegas. And if you still want to make it rain despite COVID-19, face masks and hand sanitizers will be provided.



TMZ reports Little Darlings in Las Vegas is giving away 50,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer. Each paying customer of the venue will receive one while supplies last, the website said. Additionally, Déjà Vu Showgirls in Tampa, Florida has free face masks for the first 10,000 paying customers. Both clubs are under the Déjà Vu strip club umbrella, the largest chain in the world

Mark Figueroa, Déjà Vu’s general manager, said in a news release, “An opportunity to help with the coronavirus scare strikes a special emotional chord with us. One of my close friends recently tested positive. While she’s likely to be just fine, I know many others will have a different fate, so we wanted to do something helpful."

He also added, “It might seem silly. But we take the health of our guests very seriously."

COVID-19 fears are fueling panic buying across the country with retailers are seeing empty shelves where toilet paper, hand sanitizers, soap, sterile wipes and other items once were.



As of March 10, there have been 26 deaths of the coronavirus and over 500 infections across the United States. Global infections have now topped 116,000 with nearly 5,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.