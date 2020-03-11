Black Trump Supporter Running Against Rep. John Lewis Attacks Dwyane And Zaya Wade

Written by BET Staff

There must be a rule that when Black folks come out in support of Trump, they insult as many Black people as possible. That certainly appears to be a page from Angela Stanton-King’s playbook.

Stanton-King, an author who President Trump pardoned last month after she was convicted of participating in a stolen-vehicle ring in 2007, is running for a Georgia Congressional seat against civil rights leader and incumbent Rep. John Lewis. Stanton-King is also close to Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece, who is also a Trump supporter. In her latest campaign attack, Stanton-King has set her sights 12-year-old Zaya Wade who is openly transgender and has been supported by her father Dwyane Wade. On March 8, Stanton-King referenced pedophilla with a photo of Zaya, “PEDOPHILIA. Gay means Men having sex with men. If you wouldn’t want your 12 yr old daughter advertising that she enjoys sex with men/boys why your 12 yr old son? This is confusion, pedophilia, and sexual exploitation wrapped up in acceptance.”



There was some backlash to her post. One user wrote, “Leave the 12 year old alone.” Another added, “What is wrong with you????” and “You have a diseased mind. Get help.”



Stanton-King then posted again trying to justify her hateful transphobic message, “I am a woman that loves men and appreciates masculinity. We need our men. We need our sons. We need our brothers. Our men are not women and Our boys are not girls.”



Just a few days before, she posted another bizarre tweet about the queer community and pedophila with an image of a person colored as an LGBT flag with a gun pointing to another person’s head. She has now deleted the tweet.

Before becoming a Trump supporter, she had zero political experience. Her claim to fame is a 2012 book titled Life of a Real Housewife. She alleged that she and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and her former husband, Apollo Nida, were involved in various criminal enterprises, including forgery and a complicated “federal racketeering scheme” aimed at stealing luxury cars. Parks would later file a $30 million lawsuit against Stanton-King. The case was dismissed in 2016.



Last month, she received a presidential pardon from Trump for serving a 6-month home confinement sentence for her role in a stolen-vehicle ring in 2007. Shortly after she was pardoned, Stanton-King attacked President Obama. She claimed the 44th President of the United States contributed to locking up Black people via his 2010 Fair Sentencing Act. However, the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act was widely praised by Democrats and Republicans because it reduced the imposition of mandatory minimum sentences and eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence for simple possession of crack cocaine. When she announced she was running against Rep. John Lewis, she dismissed his role during Bloody Sunday in 1965 at Alabama’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he had his skull fractured at only 25 years old, by saying, “These are no longer the days of marching over the Selma Bridge. There is a different injustice we are fighting now, and it’s for the lives of our unborn children.” Yep, Angela Stanton-King compared the fight for voting rights to her opinon on abortion -- little does she know the fight for voting rights is still very much alive.



We will see how genuine Angela Stanton-King’s motives are but her fate might be similar to Stacey Dash’s failed run for a congressional seat in a predominantly Black area in 2018.