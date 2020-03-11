Could Oprah Be Joe Biden's VP Pick? Stedman Graham Responds

After strong showings on Super Tuesday and the six following primaries, it appears that Joe Biden is coming closer to becoming the Democratic nominee for president. So, many people are questioning who his vice-presidential pick will be. However, it certainly won’t’ be Oprah Winfrey, according to her longtime partner Stedman Graham.

TMZ caught up with Graham in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (March 10), and when asked about Oprah being the pick for VP, he said, “She’s not political” but “she could definitely do a great job, there’s no question about it… She’s creative, has great ideas…she’s a hard worker. She’s detailed, you know, you can trust her.”



He also pointed out how when Oprah endorsed Obama in 2007, it was a game-changer for the campaign, “Barack is in office today because of her. He was president of the United States because of her and other people, but mostly because of her.”

However, he also added, Oprah is would not run for the office no matter how great she would be in the role. “She would be a great vice president, she would be a great president but she’s not political. Her role is to empower people all around the world. Bigger than the president.”



See the TMZ clip below: