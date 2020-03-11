High School Basketball Star Fighting Brain Cancer Meets Knicks Guard RJ Barrett

Antonio Sellers, a 16-year-old New Jersey high school student, was becoming a star basketball player, with dreams of playing for Duke University. Unfortunately, Sellers was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2019 and has been battling for his life since. Last week, however, his confidence was given a big boost when he met a Duke Basketball hero who is now a rookie guard for the New York Knicks, RJ Barrett.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, doctors found a golf ball-sized tumor in Sellers’ brain after he began suffering severe headaches last spring when his season ended. Doctors had the tumor removed during emergency surgery, but it soon returned and diminished Sellers’ ability to walk, confining him to a wheelchair.

Felicia Sellers, his mother, has known Antonio’s aspirations to play for Duke since he was in the fifth grade. “It has been a dream and goal of his,” she said. “He watches Duke play every year and admires all the players.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation arranged a meeting with Sellers and Barrett, the former Duke Basketball All-American. The Garden of Dreams organization helped set up the meeting, which lifted Sellers’ spirits significantly. “RJ was so passionate about Antonio’s story and showed so much love and support,” Felicia recalled. “He inspired Antonio to continue to keep pushing and fighting.”

Antonio attended Knicks practice on March 1st, where he gave Barrett a special bracelet. He then attended their game against the Houston Rockets the following evening. Barrett wore his new bracelet during the game.

Doctors have said they’re unable to stop the growth of Antonio’s tumor, but the teen remains hopeful. “These last couple of months has [sic] been his best months ever,” Felicia stated. “He tells us daily basketball is his life, and he is fighting to get back on the court.”