US Representative Ilhan Omar attends a youth climate rally on the west front of the US Capitol on March 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Five Months After Divorcing Her Ex

Congratulations to the congresswoman and her hubby Tim Mynett.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Ilhan Omar is a new bride.

On Wednesday night (March 11), the Minnesota Rep. announced she married Tim Mynett, a political consultant from the firm E Street Group who previously worked with Omar’s campaign, according to NBC News.

The announcement comes just over five months after Omar filed for divorce from her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi.

“Got married!” Omar captioned under a black-and-white picture of her and her new husband. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah.”

PEOPLE reports that an Omar spokesperson said the couple “were married Islamically and legally.”

Omar and her ex-husband share three children – Isra Hirsi, 16, Ilwad Hirsi, 11, and Adnan Hirsi, 6. She filed for divorce from Hirsi in early October and the split was finalized in early November, according to the Associated Press.

