Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Five Months After Divorcing Her Ex

Ilhan Omar is a new bride.

On Wednesday night (March 11), the Minnesota Rep. announced she married Tim Mynett, a political consultant from the firm E Street Group who previously worked with Omar’s campaign, according to NBC News.

The announcement comes just over five months after Omar filed for divorce from her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi.

“Got married!” Omar captioned under a black-and-white picture of her and her new husband. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah.”