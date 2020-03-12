Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Five Months After Divorcing Her Ex

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Ilhan Omar is a new bride.
On Wednesday night (March 11), the Minnesota Rep. announced she married Tim Mynett, a political consultant from the firm E Street Group who previously worked with Omar’s campaign, according to NBC News.
The announcement comes just over five months after Omar filed for divorce from her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi.
“Got married!” Omar captioned under a black-and-white picture of her and her new husband. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah.”
PEOPLE reports that an Omar spokesperson said the couple “were married Islamically and legally.”
Omar and her ex-husband share three children – Isra Hirsi, 16, Ilwad Hirsi, 11, and Adnan Hirsi, 6. She filed for divorce from Hirsi in early October and the split was finalized in early November, according to the Associated Press.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
