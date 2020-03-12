Here's Who President Trump Hired To 'Engage' The Black Community

President Donlad Trump is struggling with Black Americans and if he is doing the math, Black voter turnout will be the key to him winning or losing in November.

So now Trump’s decided he needs some help and has recruited fired CNN commentator Paris Dennard.

According to Black Press USA, Paris Dennard is the Republican National Committee’s Senior Communications Advisor of Black Media Affairs.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, “We are thrilled for Paris to officially join our team! A fierce advocate for our President and our Party, he will be a great leading voice as we continue to grow our all-encompassing approach to expand our presence in Black communities.“

She also added, “He will help us connect with voters on the issues they care about and work to re-elect President Trump and secure Republican victories up and down the ballot on November 3rd.”



Dennard claims he is “pained” by unflattering characterizations of the president, Black Press USA reports. “But it’s a challenge that’s worth fighting for because I believe, at the end of the day, President Trump and the Republican Party want to earn the vote of the Black community.”



Being a fierce advocate for voter suppression is not someone who wants to “ earn” the Black vote.

Dennard is a former George Bush White House Director of Black Outreach. He became a frequent commentator on CNN during Trump’s run for president. In August of 2018, he was fired from CNN after reports of sexual harassment lawsutis surfaced from Arizona State University back in 2014. According to The Washington Post, in one incident he told a recent graduate he wanted to have sex with her and “pretended to unzip his pants in her presence, tried to get her to sit on his lap, and made masturbatory gestures.” In a report from 2014, Dennard didn’t deny the accusation but claimed he was joking.



Clearly, Dennard is not going to help Trump’s standing with the Black community, especially when Trump has refused to meet with the NAACP and eight out ten Black Americans polled believe Trump is racist.

