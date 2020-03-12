UCLA Gymnastics Team Joins TikTok And Shows Off Their Dance Skills

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) gymnastics team has now joined millions of others by creating a TikTok account. According to Pop Sugar, they already have 11,000 followers.

The UCLA gymnastics team has been making waves with their floor routines, which coach Valorie Kondos Fields has called the team’s “dance party.” Pop Sugar has reported that the championship team has the largest social media following of any other U.S. women’s collegiate team.

They took to Twitter to thank fans and announce their new TikTok account.

“Thanks to all of you for helping us become the No. 1 most-followed female collegiate team in the nation!" UCLA Gymnastics tweeted. "If you're not already following, we're @uclagymnastics on Twitter, IG, FB, Snapchat & TikTok."

They have already published videos of the athletes participating in popular TikTok dances.