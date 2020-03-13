What Nathaniel Woods' Sister Told Alabama’s Governor After His Execution

The Montgomery Advertiser reports on Thursday (March 12), while Ivey was giving a press interview on Thursday, Pamela Woods calmly approached Ivey and said, “I’m the sister of Nathaniel Woods. You killed my brother. Gov. Ivey, you killed my brother.” Ivey was quickly shuffled away by her aides as Woods continued, “He’s an innocent man and you killed him.” Woods told reporters, “He had bad legal counsel. That’s the only thing that went wrong in his case… These were dirty cops, everyone in Ensley knows this, everyone knows this. So why? Why execute an innocent man?”

After Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey allowed Nathaniel Woods execution despite wide protest pointing out evidence of his innocence, his distraught sister confronted her in public over it.

'YOU KILLED MY BROTHER': The sister of Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods, who was executed last week for the deaths of three Birmingham police officers, confronted @GovernorKayIvey in Montgomery Thursday https://t.co/xLxJJbaVe8 pic.twitter.com/k7fpJNyqcH

Nathaniel Woods was executed in Alabama on March 6, despite a temporary stay of execution and pleas to reconsider the evidence against him in a case that drew wide attention, the Advertiser reported.

Woods, was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a temporary stay while being reviewed by justices.



He was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham, Alabama police officers, Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III, and Charles R. Bennett. Woods did not kill the cops himself, prosecutors conceded, but was labeled an accomplice to the crime — an offense punishable by death in Alabama. However, Kerry Spencer, Woods friend and co-defendant in the case, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers' lives.

Ivey said in a statement on the execution: “Under Alabama law, someone who helps kill a police officer is just as guilty as the person who directly commits the crime,” she said. “Since 1983, Alabama has executed two individuals for being an accomplice to capital murder.”

Woods’ family had protested in front of the Alabama State House and the attorney general’s office on Wednesday. Pamela Woods said she would continue to speak out against the execution of her brother.

“I want them to abolish the death penalty,” she told the Advertiser. “I want it completely gone. You’re executing people who are innocent and they’re not even looking through the information of the case. This is an irreversible decision. You can’t bring him back.”