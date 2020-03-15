Los Angeles Cannabis Businesses See Uptick in Sales During Coronavirus Pandemic

People are on edge due to the coronavirus pandemic and getting high on cannabis seems to be the best cure for some people in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter states that cannabis companies and delivery services are reporting an increase in sales.

“I've seen regular customers buying three or four of what they normally buy just one of in L.A. dispensaries," said head of sales for California cannabis company NUG Steve Lilak, the head of sales to the Hollywood Reporter.

Cannabis company Caliva, where rapper Jay-Z serves ast the Chief Brand Strategist, has seen double digit growth for its delivery business according to the article.

"We have seen an increase in our delivery services across all of our locations, with record-breaking sales over the past two weeks," says President Steve Allan according to the article. The Hollywood Reporter also said that sales have increased for the brand’s most popular products including the Dogwalkers, Reef Leaf and Deli by Caliva Ounces and Quarters.