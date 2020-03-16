North Carolina Teen Turns Abandoned Homes Into Safe Spaces For His Community

Community activist Chris Suggs is leading his North Carolina community in a project to create safer spaces for the town's youth.

“We began experiencing shootings after shootings, particularly amongst young people,” Suggs said while speaking to Good Morning America. “People I went to school with and even my friends were getting shot or shooting someone.”

As early as 2014, Suggs recalls gun violence in his Kinston neighborhood had dramatically increased and was considered to be one of the most economically distressed communities in North Carolina, as reported by the Center for Urban & Regional Studies.

Responding to his community's disadvantages, the then-14-year-old created an organization, Kinston Teens, which empowers people through service and leadership.

“We do everything from community service to getting involved with our local government,” he said. “Engaging young people in different positive aspects of the community allow us to see major impacts on issues like violence, poverty and lack of community morale”

Before starting his freshman year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2017, Suggs made a huge commitment to buying foreclosed homes for $1,000 and donating each property to Kinston Teens.

His decisions for the purchases came with a vision.

Each space would be designed as safe spaces for youth and teens to hang together after school, access a variety of technology, and meet with local government representatives. Suggs goal was to hopefully decrease not only crime in the community but health disparities, drugs, and any additional issues that could affect young adults in Kinston.

Set to open May 2020, the Kinston Teens Neighborhood Hub, will address this issue.

Still in college and balancing coursework, Suggs mission to serve his hometown will remain at the top of his to-do list.