Joe Biden Projected To Win Florida, Illinois Primaries

Joe Biden likely added to his delegate lead on Tuesday night (March 16) as the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primaries in Florida and Illinois.

In Florida, Biden looks poised to win by a big margin against rival Bernie Sanders, NBC News reports, with 61% of the vote and three-quarters of the precinct results in. "Florida’s primary allocates 219 pledged delegates, making it one of the biggest prizes on the calendar," says NBC News. "Biden will win at least 126 delegates, while Sanders will come away with at least 17."

Biden's strength in Florida comes from older voters, but also the state's Black population, that voted for him to the tune of 75%.

While the Illinois primary is still too early to call, it's looking positive for Biden to claim victory in that state as well. The former vice president got a key endorsement from the state's governor J.B. Pritzker just yesterday.

Arizona's primary results are still pending.