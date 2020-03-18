Kim Foxx, Cook County Prosecutor In Jussie Smollett Case, Wins Primary

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Cook County, Ill. Prosecutor Kim Foxx won the Democratic primary despite controversy over her handling of last year’s Jussie Smollett case. Foxx even managed to win despite the fact that her challenger, newcomer Bill Conway, poured 10.5 million into his campaign.
RELATED: JoJo Smollett: What If Jussie Is Telling The Truth
Foxx said during her victory speech last night, “I want to help make Cook County a more inclusive and thriving community, where everyone is welcome. I pledge to keep pushing for that change, that is fair, that is just, that is equitable, that will keep our communities safe.”
In March of 2019, Foxx’s office dropped 16 felony charges against Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago on January 29, 2019.
Foxx received tons of backlash for the decision and in April of 2019, she said while speaking at Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition, "I cannot run an office that is driven by anger and public sentiment. I must run an office that looks at the facts, the evidence and the law on every case. That is my responsibility."
The people of Chicago agreed last night. She won by nearly 15 percent, according to the Chicago Tribune.
On February 24, Smollett pleaded not guilty to new charges of staging a homophobic and racist attack. Smollett’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case against on double jeopardy grounds, which was denied.
Jussie Smollet has maintained his innocence.
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS