Kim Foxx, Cook County Prosecutor In Jussie Smollett Case, Wins Primary

Cook County, Ill. Prosecutor Kim Foxx won the Democratic primary despite controversy over her handling of last year’s Jussie Smollett case. Foxx even managed to win despite the fact that her challenger, newcomer Bill Conway, poured 10.5 million into his campaign.

RELATED: JoJo Smollett: What If Jussie Is Telling The Truth

Foxx said during her victory speech last night, “I want to help make Cook County a more inclusive and thriving community, where everyone is welcome. I pledge to keep pushing for that change, that is fair, that is just, that is equitable, that will keep our communities safe.”

