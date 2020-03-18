What Barack Obama Told Health Professionals Facing The Coronavirus Crisis

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In the middle of the chaotic coronavirus crisis, former President Barack Obama thanked all health care workers who are working tirelessly against the pandemic.
Highlighting one story of many of a family that was impacted by combating the virus, the once POTUS spoke to the American people in a Twitter message uploaded on Tuesday evening (March 17).
RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know
“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while,” he said. Obama shared the story of a family that showed a father, who is a doctor, has volunteered to self-quarantine himself away from his family as he treats patients suffering from coronavirus.
“They’re giving everything,” Obama continued. “May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this.”
The unforeseen circumstances of Rachel Patzer, a medical professor, is the story that Obama referenced. Paltzer shared a tweet on Tuesday that her husband, an emergency department physician and she, “made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients.”
RELATED: Al Roker Is Forecasting The Weather From His Kitchen
Paltzer posted a Twitter thread to describe her situation.
She finished her series of tweets asking everyone to not only take the pandemic seriously but hoped that “the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect,” stating that the healthcare system will be overloaded if the predictions are true.
For more information about the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, please visit cdc.gov.
RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 -- Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know
Photo Credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS