What Barack Obama Told Health Professionals Facing The Coronavirus Crisis

In the middle of the chaotic coronavirus crisis, former President Barack Obama thanked all health care workers who are working tirelessly against the pandemic.

Highlighting one story of many of a family that was impacted by combating the virus, the once POTUS spoke to the American people in a Twitter message uploaded on Tuesday evening (March 17).

RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know

“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while,” he said. Obama shared the story of a family that showed a father, who is a doctor, has volunteered to self-quarantine himself away from his family as he treats patients suffering from coronavirus.