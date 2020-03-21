NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Larry Edgeworth, a longtime employee of NBC News, passed away on Thursday (March 19) after testing positive for the coronavirus.
In an email sent by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, the 61-year-old’s death was confirmed. He reportedly worked in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York and, according to his wife Crystal, also suffered from other health issues.
"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote.
RELATED: ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Says Cousin Died From Coronavirus
Edgeworth had previously spent 25 years at the network working as an audio technician, during which he was well-known to many network correspondents and worked with them as they traveled the world.
"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack continued. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”
Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal's executive vice president of field and production operations, described Edgeworth as kind, giving and "was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'" according to Lack.
Other employees of NBC News remembered Edgeworth for his professionalism. "Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent, said. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."
Remembering Larry Edgeworth, a beloved NBC News colleague who died after testing positive for the coronavirus.— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 20, 2020
"We are heartbroken," @LesterHoltNBC says. pic.twitter.com/YlKTea0D7z
Via Instagram, TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie said she was saddened after learning Edgeworth had succumbed to the coronavirus.
"I adored Larry," she wrote. "We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. Larry, dear, I will miss you.”
View this post on Instagram
My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.
Al Roker also responded to the news of Edgeworth's passing: "Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally," he wrote on Instagram. "You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend."
View this post on Instagram
Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend
Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.
At least two other NBC News employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Network officials have required most staffers at offices and bureaus across the country to work from home.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS