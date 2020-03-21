NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime employee of NBC News, passed away on Thursday (March 19) after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In an email sent by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, the 61-year-old’s death was confirmed. He reportedly worked in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York and, according to his wife Crystal, also suffered from other health issues.

"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote.

Edgeworth had previously spent 25 years at the network working as an audio technician, during which he was well-known to many network correspondents and worked with them as they traveled the world.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack continued. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”

Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal's executive vice president of field and production operations, described Edgeworth as kind, giving and "was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'" according to Lack.

Other employees of NBC News remembered Edgeworth for his professionalism. "Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent, said. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."