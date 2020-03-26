Atlanta's Mayor Advises Everyone To ‘Stay Home And Pray’ On Easter After Trump Advises Lifting Quarantine

Donald Trump made headlines when he revealed he hoped non-essential would reopen by Easter even though medical experts and scientists advise otherwise.

Now, many city and state leaders are advising that citizens remain in their homes and have even issued stay at home orders.

In Georgia, Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has issued a stay at home order for her city, is asking ATLiens to remain inside until and during the Christian holiday.

“The best thing we can do on Easter is to stay home and pray,” she tweeted.