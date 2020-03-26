Atlanta's Mayor Advises Everyone To ‘Stay Home And Pray’ On Easter After Trump Advises Lifting Quarantine

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Donald Trump made headlines when he revealed he hoped non-essential would reopen by Easter even though medical experts and scientists advise otherwise.
Now, many city and state leaders are advising that citizens remain in their homes and have even issued stay at home orders.
In Georgia, Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has issued a stay at home order for her city, is asking ATLiens to remain inside until and during the Christian holiday.
“The best thing we can do on Easter is to stay home and pray,” she tweeted.
The best thing we can do on Easter is to stay home and pray.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 26, 2020
Her tweet comes after the president said in a press conference that he is pushing to lift the country’s shelter-in-place orders by Easter Sunday, against advice of federal agencies.
The United States now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with 81,321 people known to have been infected, including more than 1,000 deaths.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Street Dreamz
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS