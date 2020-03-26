Atlanta's Mayor Advises Everyone To ‘Stay Home And Pray’ On Easter After Trump Advises Lifting Quarantine

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 22: Keisha Lance Bottoms attends Jeezy's Inaugural SnoBall for his Non-Profit Street Dreamz Foundation at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on August 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Street Dreamz)

The United States has now recorded more cases of coronavirus than any other country.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Donald Trump made headlines when he revealed he hoped non-essential would reopen by Easter even though medical experts and scientists advise otherwise.

Now, many city and state leaders are advising that citizens remain in their homes and have even issued stay at home orders.

In Georgia, Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has issued a stay at home order for her city, is asking ATLiens to remain inside until and during the Christian holiday.

“The best thing we can do on Easter is to stay home and pray,” she tweeted.

Her tweet comes after the president said in a press conference that he is pushing to lift the country’s shelter-in-place orders by Easter Sunday, against advice of federal agencies.

The United States now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with 81,321 people known to have been infected, including more than 1,000 deaths.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Street Dreamz

