Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Blasted On Twitter After Complaining About Howard University’s Payment Stimulus Package Payment

Black Twitter is apparently clapping back at Florida congressman Matt Gaetz who complained in a Twitter post about Howard University getting $13 million in emergency funds from the $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the Senate Wednesday night. Gaetz, a Republican, found it unfair that Howard University got funding that he felt should be going instead to various families.

$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19. Instead, it's going to Howard University. Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/uIT6yaTMUo

But lawmakers like California Sen. Kamala Harris and, North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams are leading the clapback pointing out to Gaetz that Howard University is a federally chartered institution, meaning it was designated by Congress in 1867 to serve the educational needs of enslaved Blacks who had been freed after the Civil War. It is thus eligible for funding and support from the federal government.



Galludet University, also in Washington D.C., received a similar designation in 1864.



Further, Howard University Hospital is one of several designated treatment centers for COVID-19 in Washington and would receive much needed funds to function.



Harris, a Howard alumnus questioned why Gaetz would have a problem with Howard getting federal money.