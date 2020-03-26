How CNN and MSNBC Are Reacting To Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Lies’

Television ratings are reportedly the highest they’ve have ever been as viewers tune in for the live sessions for President Donald Trump’s White House briefings on the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNN and MSNBC are pushing back on continuing to air his rhetoric that the two networks criticize as misleading at best.

Calling the briefings an “uncritical and unvetted transmission belt for propaganda and misinformation,” according to The Daily Beast, it’s uncertain if the networks still consider them necessary.

“If it were up to me, and it’s not, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV,” said Rachel Maddow host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. “Not out of spite, but because it’s misinformation. If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape. But if he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should, all of us should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives.”